This week’s Wausau-area featured cocktail is a festive winter delight, perfect for New Year’s Eve or any special occasion. One sip and you’ll be transported to the tropics.

The recipe comes from The Palms Supper Club and was created by Penny Borchardt.

Island Taxi

1 oz. rum

1 oz. Blue Curacao

1 1/2 oz. orange juice

3/4 oz. lime juice

Splash of simple syrup

To create this drink, measure the rum, Curacao, orange juice and lime juice into an ice-filled shaker. Shake vigorously, then pour into an ice-cold martini glass rimmed with sugar. Garnish with a slice of lemon and serve.

For this and many other delicious cocktails, visit Penny at The Palms Supper Club, 5912 Hwy. 51, Schofield.

