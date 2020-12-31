By Shereen Siewert

The body of a missing Watertown man was found Wednesday afternoon when police responded to a fatal crash along a Portage County Highway, sheriff’s officials said.

Jerald T. Brennan on Dec. 29 was reported missing to the Watertown Police Department. Police say he was ice fishing in central Wisconsin and the crash happened during his drive back home.

Portage County deputies and the Wisconsin State Patrol responded at about 12:50 p.m. Wednesday to a one-vehicle crash on Hwy. 54 between Corrigan Road and Lucht Road in the town of Buena Vista. Police say Brennan’s vehicle left the roadway, narrowly missing a guardrail before traveling down an embankment into a wooded area.

Brennan’s vehicle was covered by trees and debris and was further obscured by the recent snowfall, police said. A passing motorist discovered the crash.



The crash and cause of death are under investigation by the Portage County

Sheriff’s Department and Portage County Medical Examiner.

