By Shereen Siewert

A dense fog advisory is in effect for Wausau and the surrounding area beginning at 6 p.m. Saturday, creating hazardous driving conditions and what weather officials describe as “freezing fog.”

The advisory is in effect for Marathon, Shawano, Wood, Portage, Waupaca, Outagamie, Waushara and Winnebago counties until 10 a.m. Sunday.

During the advisory period visibility will fall to one-quarter mile or less with icy sidewalks from freezing fog. When fog forms in sub-freezing temperatures, the tiny water droplets in the air remain as liquid. They become supercooled water droplets, remaining liquid even though they are below freezing temperature. This happen because liquid needs a surface to freeze upon, according to the National Weather Service in Green Bay.

Drivers are urged to use headlights and leave plenty of distance between vehicles.

There is a chance of light snow Monday afternoon into Monday night. Any accumulation looks to be very light at this time.

