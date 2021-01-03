By Shereen Siewert

Led by strong performances from Gabe Napgezek and Noah Stroming, the Wausau East varsity boys basketball team notched a victory Saturday in a matchup with the Marshfield Tigers.

Napgezek scored 25 points during Saturday’s game with seven rebounds and three assists. Stroming also had a strong performance, adding 19 points for the Lumberjacks, who led 40-31 at the half.

Overall, East scored 58 percent of their shots and 70 percent of their free throws. The Lumberjacks’ defense was also strong, racking up seven steals and 21 defensive rebounds.

The final score was 69-55. See the full box score below.

