Bail jumping, probation violation, damage to property, disorderly conduct and delivering drug paraphernalia to a minor in Lincoln County Sheriff’s Department log for Jan. 4.

A 48-year-old Merrill woman was arrested Wednesday evening on three counts of felony bail jumping in the town of Pine River following a welfare check where deputies found the woman intoxicated. She is currently on felony bonds which require absolute sobriety.

A 36-year-old Merrill man, wanted on warrants, was arrested Wednesday evening on a traffic stop for equipment violations. A check showed the wants for a drug and bail jumping offense and for violating the terms of his probation.

A 24-year-old Merrill man was arrested Thursday evening after deputies responded to a disturbance in the town of Merrill. The man was arrested on two misdemeanor counts of bail jumping, criminal damage to property and disorderly conduct.

An 80-year-old Racine County man was injured after a snowmobile crash Thursday afternoon on Lake Nokomis. A 911 call reported the crash off of Sunset Drive at 12:49 p.m. The recreation deputy reported the man was operating the sled on the ice with an adult male passenger when it struck a dock lift. The crash occurred at the Lincoln County/Oneida County border.

A 41-year-old Merrill man was arrested Friday evening on a warrant and drug charge. Deputies stopped the man on Highway Q near Highway 51 and found he was wanted for failing to pay child support. It was later learned the man provided drug paraphernalia to a minor child in the car to avoid discovery during arrest. The man was held on the warrant for failing to pay child support and charged with a misdemeanor for delivering drug paraphernalia to a minor.

A 29-year-old Tomahawk woman was injured Sunday evening after a one-vehicle crash in the town of Bradley. The crash was reported at 8:11 p.m. on Highway 8 at Crystal Lake Road. The woman was transported to Aspirus Wausau Hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.

Two people were arrested Sunday evening after a traffic stop in the town of Birch. A check on the driver, a 28-year-old Merrill woman found she had a warrant issued through Lincoln County for burglary while armed, two counts of theft, criminal damage to property and two felony counts of bail jumping. A passenger in the vehicle, a 49-year-old Irma man was also arrested on a drug charge.

Five people reported striking deer this past week.

Source: Lincoln County Sheriff’s Department

