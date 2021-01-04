WAUSAU – The United Way of Marathon County is accepting applications for funding from organizations that provide food, shelter and supportive services in Marathon County.

The organization has received $45,016 from the Department of Homeland Security/Federal Emergency Management Agency under the Emergency Food and Shelter National Board Program to distribute.

Nonprofit, faith-based organizations and local government agencies providing food, shelter and supportive services in Marathon County are eligible to apply. The application deadline is 5 p.m. Jan. 22.

Applications are available by contacting Tara Glodowski at tglodowski@unitedwaymc.org or 715-298-5707.

Like this: Like Loading...