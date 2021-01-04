Aspirus Wausau Hospital

D’Angelo Lee and Tammi Rhyner announce the birth of their daughter Amelia Marie, born at 4 p.m. Dec. 27, 2020. Amelia weighed 5 pounds, 2 ounces.

Joseph Campbell and Megan Last announce the birth of their daughter Sophia Rose, born at 7:02 p.m. Dec. 26, 2020. Sophia weighed 6 pounds, 2 ounces.

Thomas Stern and Brittney Schade announce the birth of their son Keyan James, born at 6:12 p.m. Dec. 28, 2020. Keyan weighed 7 pounds, 9 ounces.

Benjamin and Tisha Wunsch announce the birth of their daughter Charlotte Cynthia, born at 5:16 p.m. Dec. 27, 2020. Charlotte weighed 7 pounds, 5 ounces.

Nick Bonham and Christina Rozar announce the birth of their daughter Ambry Jean, born at 11:55 a.m. Dec. 30, 2020. Ambry weighed 7 pounds, 4 ounces.

Gunnar and Ashley Bode announce the birth of their daughter Ella Nichole, born at 10:37 a.m. Dec. 27, 2020. Ella weighed 2 pounds, 5 ounces.

Thomas and Jessica Hensel announce the birth of their daughter Mia Marie, born at 9:47 a.m. Dec. 29, 2020. Mia weighed 7 pounds, 15 ounces.

Bradley LaBarge and Jenna Pittsley announce the birth of their son Porter James, born at 5:32 p.m. Dec. 29, 2020. Porter weighed 7 pounds, 7 ounces.

Glen and Amanda Gonnering announce the birth of their daughter Lainey Grace, born at 2:26 p.m. Dec. 31, 2020. Lainey weighed 7 pounds, 2 ounces.

