WAUSAU – Terry Barnett has joined the Prevail Bank Wausau team as a commercial loan officer, the financial institution announced this week.

Terry Barnett

Barnett, a Wausau East High School graduate, has lived in the Wausau area most of his life. Since graduating from UW-Stout with a degree in marketing, business and business education, Barnett has worked as a financial professional for about 15 years.

“His vast financial experience and strong ties to the Wausau area enhances our commitment to the greater Wausau community and businesses,” said Craig Phillip, senior vice president of commercial lending at Prevail Bank. “Terry is a great addition to our team and we look forward to seeing him help local businesses thrive during and after our current national crisis.”

Barnett is active with many organizations within the Wausau community; Wausau Noon Optimist Club, Boys & Girls Club, United Way of Marathon County, Wausau Chamber of Commerce and the Wausau West Side Business Association.

