WAUSAU – Aspirus has partnered with Northcentral Technical College to offer a paid certified nursing assistant, CNA, training program.

The accelerated five-week program allows participants to receive the education and experience needed to become a CNA, with added financial support to help guarantee success.

When accepted into the program, participants receive paid tuition, course materials, scrubs and a stipend that will allow them to dedicate full-time attention to training for their new career.

“Because CNA’s play such a critical part of quality healthcare, Aspirus sees this as an investment in the health of our community,” said Aspirus Talent Delivery Partner, Aaron Schoepke, in a news release. “CNA’s do such meaningful work, interacting directly with patients and aiding them with daily living activities.”

Class enrollment is planned monthly and limited to 10 people per session. Once an individual has completed classes, a clinical rotation at Aspirus Wausau Hospital, and certification exams, they will be offered a full-or-part-time CNA position within the Aspirus system.

For more information about the Aspirus CNA Training Program, visit aspirus.org/cna or call Aaron Schoepke at 715-847-2724.

Like this: Like Loading...