RHINELANDER– The expanded Aspirus Rhinelander Clinic is now open, Aspirus announced this week.

The expansion provides an additional 22,000 square feet of space at 1630 N. Chippewa Drive and an enhanced patient experience, including:

New check-in areas, waiting areas and exam rooms

Relocated and expanded spaces for outpatient therapies, sleep studies and pulmonary function testing

Increased imaging services

Aspirus Rhinelander Clinic offers primary care, walk-in care, specialty care, behavioral health, cardiac rehabilitation and outpatient therapy services.

