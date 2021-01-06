

Book-of-the-Month Book Club: “The Pull of the Stars” by Emma Donoghue

1/1-1/31. Pick up this gripping historical fiction novel from our Athens Branch, along with a list of questions! Noon. 715-257-7292. [MCPL Athens]

Stratford Online Book Club Chat: “The Great Alone” by Kristin Hannah

1/1-1/31. Please join the Stratford Branch Library for an ongoing, online virtual book club discussion each month via the website Goodreads. Read the book and discuss it with others at your own pace! 1 p.m. 715-446-3537. [Goodreads (Online)]

Virtual Book Club: Choose Your Own Book!

Mon. 1/11. Patrons are invited to join our Marathon City Branch staff for their monthly virtual book club – and in January, it’s whatever book you choose! 5:45 p.m. 715-446-3537. [GoToMeeting (Online)]

Virtual Book Club: “Nine Perfect Strangers” by Liane Moriarty

Tues. 1/12. Join our Hatley Branch staff and other book lovers on the second Tuesday of each month for a virtual book discussion, including this bestseller by Liane Moriarty! 1 p.m. 715-446-3537. [GoToMeeting (Online)]

Mosinee Virtual Book Club: “Close to Home” by Lisa Jackson

Mon. 1/25. Join our Mosinee Branch staff and other book lovers for an engaging, virtual discussion of our January book club selection, “Close to Home” by Lisa Jackson! 1 p.m. 715-446-3537. [GoToMeeting (Online)]

