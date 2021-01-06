The Humane Society Pet of the Week is a service of PawSau Pet Sitters, providing loving care when you’re not there. Learn more here.

Foxy

Woof! My name is Foxy and I feel I’ve been misunderstood most of my life. I’ve had my fair share of homes and I guess living that kind of life makes it hard for a girl to trust new people. I’m just being honest when I say I may not feel comfortable and safe with you right off the bat; you’re going to have to work for it. Once you have my trust, you’re going to have to work hard to keep it by keeping me happy, giving me a job to do and hopefully having a dog or two for me to play with. I love toys. I love food. And I know I’ll be able to love you, too.

Editor’s note: Pet of the week is a weekly feature profiling pets at the Humane Society of Marathon County in need of a home. To find out more about this week’s pet and the adoption process, visit the HSMC website here.

