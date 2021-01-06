WAUSAU – The Grand Theater will offer five new virtual performances in the Aspirus Arts In Education Series for students to enjoy from their homes and classrooms.

Each year, The Grand welcomes roughly 17,000 students into the historic theater for Aspirus Arts In Education Series daytime performances. While the building is dark this year, they are excited to provide virtual access to professional educational productions for free.

The five performances will be available for educators and students in grades pre-K – 8 to use this winter and spring in classrooms, at home, or wherever they’re learning this year.

“While we certainly miss seeing schoolchildren of all ages enjoying the magic of live theater at The Grand, we’re incredibly pleased to be able to share fantastic performances from great artists with teachers and students free of charge,” said Sean Wright, executive director of The Grand, in a news release.

Anyone can register to watch any of the educational performances at www.grandtheater.org. Those who have registered will receive an email with the performance link and study guide prior to the first day the show becomes available. You can also register for virtual Arts In Education performances by contacting The Grand’s Ticket Office at 715-842-0988.

Virtual Arts In Education Performances

From the Mixed-Up Files of Mrs. Basil E. Frankweiler – Suggested for Grades 2 – 6

Available now through May 28

Bill Blagg: Making Magic with the Scientific Method – Suggested for Grades 2 – 5

Available Jan. 11 – April 9

Harriet Tubman and the Underground Railroad – Suggested for Grades 3 – 8 Available Jan. 11 – June 4

Pete the Cat – Suggested for Grades Pre-K – 3

Available March 15 – 19

Doktor Kaboom: It’s Just Rocket Science – Suggested for Grades 3 – 8

Available March 8 – June 4

