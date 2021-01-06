

RuthAnn “Annie” Jahns

RuthAnn Jahns

RuthAnn “Annie” Jahns, 87, Wausau, died Friday, Jan. 1, 2021 at Aspirus Wausau Hospital.

RuthAnn was born Sept. 23, 1933, to the late Melvin and Myrtle (Plautz) Arnette in Wausau, Wisconsin. She was baptized at the Church of Saint Mary in Wausau on Dec. 10, 1933. She was confirmed at Trinity Lutheran Church in Wausau on Dec. 7, 1952. RuthAnn graduated from Wausau High School in 1951. On July 12, 1952, she was united in marriage to Ray Clarence Jahns at Christ Lutheran Church in Menominee, Michigan. Pastor Theodore Thurow officiated.

RuthAnn had a life-long devotion to the Wausau community. A member of Trinity Lutheran Church, she volunteered for the Trinity Welfare Workers and Trinity Altar Guild. She was an active member of the Pommerscher Verein of Central Wisconsin. She also volunteered at Wausau Aspirus Hospital, and in later life for various political events.

Hobbies included sewing, quilting and reading. RuthAnn made many quilts for her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She also made lap quilts for Hospice and the nursing homes.

RuthAnn is survived by her beloved husband of 68 years, Ray; children, Ann Christine (William) Potter, Paul (Cheryl) Jahns, Sue (Keith) Turner and Laura (Sam) Wurtinger; eight grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; her twin sister, Rose Krohn-Koehler; the Arnet Family in Germany; and extended family and friends.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a sister and brother-in-law, Lenore and Gerald Gertschen, brother-in-law, Robert Koehler; father-in-law and mother-in-Law, Otto and Gertrude (Schubring) Jahns; brother-in-law, Robert Jahns and sister-in-law, Noel Hogberg; sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Carol and Roger Lines.

The funeral service for RuthAnn will be at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 9, 2021, at Trinity Lutheran Church, 501 Stewart Ave., Wausau. Rev. Zach Holdorf will officiate. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. until the time of service at the church on Saturday. Facemasks and social distancing are respectfully requested by all those in attendance. RuthAnn’s service will be streamed live and made available for future viewing on her obituary page at www.brainardfuneral.com. Brainard Funeral Home is assisting the family with the arrangements.

The family respectfully requests no flowers or plants. Memorials may be directed to the Education Grant Fund at Trinity Lutheran School, 501 Stewart Ave., Wausau, WI 54401, the Pommerscher Verein Central Wisconsin Endowment Fund, Pommerscher Verein Central Wisconsin, P.O. Box 103, Wausau, WI 54402-0103, or the Marathon County Historical Society, 410 McIndoe St., Wausau, WI 54403.

Sincere thanks and appreciation go to all of RuthAnn’s Trinity Lutheran Church family for their many years of friendship and dedication.

David Belter

David Belter

David J. Belter, 78, died Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021, under the care of Ascension/Compassus Hospice at his home surrounded by his family.

He was born Dec. 8, 1942, in Poniatowski, son of the late John and Mary (Schaetzl) Belter. On June 22, 1963, he married Susan Fink at St. Anthony Catholic Church, Athens.

Dave started his working career in South Dakota building transmission lines followed by driving truck for E.J. Peter Trucking. The majority of his life was spent farming during which time he also drove school bus. He enjoyed fishing, especially his yearly trips to Canada, the Brewers, and woodworking, especially building bird houses and helping family with remodeling projects. He enjoyed the annual trip to the hunting shack where he may have enjoyed playing pinochle more than actually hunting. Dave was a humble man who had a great sense of humor and happy demeanor even when things in his life were tough.

Survivors include his wife, Susan “Sue” Belter; children, Todd (Mary), Allen (Rebecca), Steve (Teresa), Tammy (Greg) Kornack, Audra (Ben) Brooks, Jason (April), John (Lisa Danczyk), Sarah (Andy) Greil, Andy (Beth) and Matt (Jenna); grandchildren, Rob, Hilary, Greg, Eric, Nick, Jackie, Tracy, Eric, Holly, Shauna, Jared, David, Aly, Lexy, Jameson, Kaitlyn, Kyle, Kody, Alex, Claire, Casie, Zach, Grant, Dane, Adam, McKenzie and Mason; 12 great-grandchildren; siblings, Gert Dvorak, Marcie Ludkey, Pat Stasek and Norb Belter.

Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by infant daughter, Lynn, brother, George Belter and brothers-in-law, Ray, Jack and Roger.

The funeral Mass will be celebrated 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 9, 2021, at St. Anthony Catholic Church, Athens. Rev. George Graham will preside. Burial will be in Calvary Cemetery, Athens. Visitation will be Friday, Jan. 8, 2021, from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. and again on Saturday from 10 a.m. until the time of services all at St. Anthony Catholic Church, Athens. Current social distancing protocols will be observed and masks are required for all attending. The Mass will be live streamed on the PetersonKraemer Facebook page starting at 11 a.m. on Saturday or for later viewing on the Peterson/Kraemer website.

Lucinda Nehrbass

Lucinda Nehrbass

Lucinda B. Nehrbass, 95, died on Jan. 2, 2021, at Benedictine Living Center in Wausau. Cindy was born to the late Andrew and Sophia (Greiner) Westfall in the town of Halsey on March 4, 1925.

She married Elmer G. Nehrbass on June 26, 1946, in Athens. He preceded her in death on Sept. 15, 2006. They farmed in Athens for many years and moved to Wausau in 1987.

Survivors include her three children: Janet (Rod) Werner, Wausau; Jerome “Bud” Nehrbass, Schofield; and Debra Drewek, Wausau.

Grandma adored her four grandchildren: Matthew (Ashley) Werner, Wausau; Stacey (Adam) Larsen, Big Lake, Minnesota; Ryan Werner, Wausau; and Nathaniel (Jamie) Nehrbass, Oshkosh.

Cindy was blessed with six great grandchildren and was excited number seven is due February, 2021.

Cindy is further survived by her sister, Marcella Scheithauer of Athens and brother Donald (Marlene) Westfall of Athens.

She was preceded in death by five brothers: Marvin, Gordon, Harold, Ralph, and Kenneth and four sisters: Clara, LaVerna, Myrtle, and Iris.

Due to COVID restrictions, a private family service was held at Helke Funeral Home, Wausau. Entombment was at Restlawn Memorial Park, Wausau.

