By Shereen Siewert

Seven candidates, including two incumbents, have emerged to fill four seats on the Wausau School Board in the spring 2021 election, according to the Wausau School District.

Wausau School Board President Tricia Zunker and Vice-President Pat McKee are both seeking another term. Zunker and McKee are joined on the ballot by challengers Jon Creisher, Dr. Kay Gruling, Dr. Cody Nikolai, Karen Vandenberg and Nicholas Bisgrove.

Current board member Beth Martin will not seek another term. Additionally, Jeff Leigh, who was appointed in October to fill a vacancy created when longtime board member Teresa Miles announced she would step down, will not appear on the ballot.

The three candidates with the most votes will serve a three-year term from April 26, 2021 until April 22, 2024, while the candidate with the fourth-highest votes will fill Miles’ vacancy, which ends on April 25, 2022.

The race will not require a primary.

Wausau Pilot & Review will publish comprehensive candidate Q&As prior to the election. Readers with potential questions for candidates should email editor@wausaupilotandreview.com.

Letters to the editor in support of any candidate are welcome.

