The Voices of Wisconsin Students Project wants to hear from Wisconsin students about learning, coping and building resilience during COVID-19.

How is school and learning going for you during COVID-19, for example? What are current sources of stress or anxiety and what challenges are you experiencing, as another?

Wisconsin Institute for Public Policy and Service Research Partners will conduct a series of 20 Zoom small group discussions with Wisconsin middle and high school students between Jan. 26 and Feb. 12. Students will be provided with a $10 gift card.

WIPPS will gather information about how students are coping during COVID-19; identify challenges, as well as examples of success and resilience; and obtain feedback about students’ learning experiences. This project will help DHS, school leaders and community organizations improve and implement services, programs and supports for Wisconsin youths.

For more information or to register, see the attached flyer or visit https://wipps.org/research-partners/.

Questions? Contact Sharon Belton, project director, at sbelton@uwsa.edu or 715-302-8483.

