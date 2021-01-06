WAUSAU — Sale of Woodchucks’ logo face masks from the 2020 season generated $10,000 in donations for local food banks, the team announced today.

The masks were very popular with fans and combined with a matching contribution from The Macdonald Foundation generated a total donation of $10,000, the Woodchucks said in a news release.

“The past year was difficult for many people in central Wisconsin and we felt it was important to help the people who lost jobs because of the pandemic,” said Mark Macdonald.

Because the demand for groceries at local food banks continues, the Woodchucks will extend the program into the 2021 season. All proceeds from mask sales will continue to be donated to local food banks through the end of 2021.

Masks can be purchased online at woodchucks.com, by phone at 715-845-5055, or in person from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Thursday at the Woodchucks front office, 2401 N. Third St., Wausau.

