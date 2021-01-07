Wausau Pilot & Review

This week’s Wausau-area featured cocktail is an exotic, refreshing creation that tastes as fabulous as it looks.

The recipe comes from The Palms Supper Club and was created by Penny Borchardt.

Mandarin Metropolitan

1 1/2 oz. Mandarin vodka

1/2 oz. lime juice

2 oz. cranberry juice

orange slice, for garnish

To create this drink, measure the vodka, lime juice and cranberry juice into an ice-filled shaker. Shake vigorously, then pour into an ice-cold martini glass. Garnish with a slice of orange and serve.

For this and many other delicious cocktails, visit Penny at The Palms Supper Club, 5912 Hwy. 51, Schofield.

