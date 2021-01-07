Editor’s note: This weekly feature of the Wausau Pilot & Review is being published in response to reader concerns about crime and safety in the Wausau area.

Wausau Pilot & Review does not publish photos of people accused of minor infractions or photos of minors, except in extreme circumstances.

If charges are dropped, the associated mugshot will be removed upon request.

All photos are courtesy of the Marathon County Sheriff’s Department and are public record.

Email editor@wausaupilotandreview.com with questions or concerns.

Michele A. Lopez, 45, of Schofield. Jan. 7, 2021: First-degree recklessly endangering safety, manufacturing or delivering Schedule I or II narcotics, possession of narcotic drugs, bail jumping

Jason A. Olerich, 38, of Wausau. Jan. 4, 2021: Possession of cocaine with intent to deliver, possession of LSD with intent to deliver, maintaining a drug trafficking place, child neglect, using a computer to facilitate a sex crime, child enticement, possession of designer drugs with intent to deliver

Christopher D. Kolden, 28, of Rothschild. Jan. 4, 2021: Second-degree sexual assault with the use of force, fourth-degree sexual assault

William H. Peters, 36, of Rothschild. Jan. 7, 2021: Possession of methamphetamine, bail jumping

Garrett J. Kratwell, 28, of Mosinee. Jan. 6, 2021: Bail jumping (5 counts), possession of THC

Logan J. Euclide, 32, of Wausau. Jan. 4, 2021: Strangulation and suffocation, taking and driving a vehicle without the owner’s consent, operating a firearm while intoxicated, third-offense OWI, theft, bail jumping, disorderly conduct

Martez I.R. Marshall, 27, of Wausau. Jan. 4, 2021: Battery, bail jumping



Michelle K. Halsted, 50, of Wausau. Jan. 6, 2021: Fifth-offense OWI, hit and run, operating while revoked, tampering with or failure to install an ignition interlock device

Renard Brown, 49, of Bogalusa, Louisiana. Jan. 4, 2021: Strangulation and suffocation, battery, criminal damage to property, disorderly conduct

Stephany Luevano, 23, of Wausau. Jan. 4, 2021: Battery or threat to a judge, prosecutor or law enforcement officer, resisting or obstructing an officer, disorderly conduct

Timothy J. Lesage, 26, of Milwaukee. Jan. 4, 2021: Second-degree recklessly endangering safety, criminal damage to property, battery

Felicia R. Lablanche, 29, of Wausau. Jan. 4, 2021: Bail jumping, resisting or obstructing an officer, disorderly conduct

Dionte M. Dunlap, 29, of Wausau. Jan. 4, 2021: Driving or operating a vehicle without the owner’s consent, possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, second-offense OWI, operating while revoked, bail jumping

WANTED: Cory L. Chamberlain, 29, of Wausau. Arrest warrant issued Jan. 5, 2021: Driving or operating a vehicle without the owner’s consent, third-offense OWI, bail jumping, operating while revoked

WANTED: Bryce D. Ellis, 23, of Kronenwetter. Jan. 5, 2021: Possession of methamphetamine, possession of narcotic drugs, bail jumping



Brian M. Moeller, 40, of Wausau. Jan. 5, 2021: Bail jumping, retail theft

Bobbie L. Stevenson, 61, of Wausau. Jan. 5, 2021: Strangulation and suffocation, bail jumping, battery

Andrew Wolf, 36, of Wausau. Jan. 5, 2021: Retail theft between $500 and $5,000, as party to a crime

