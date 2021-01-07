By Shereen Siewert

A 38-year-old Wausau man is out on bond after he was formally charged with arranging to meet someone he thought was a 15-year-old girl to take drugs and have sex with him, according to court documents filed this week.

Police say Jason Olerich began chatting online in September with the girl, attempting to persuade her to come to his home and consume “Molly” with him. “Molly” is slang for MDMA, or Ecstasy, a psychoactive drug primarily used for recreational purposes that causes altered sensations, increased energy and pleasure.

During the conversation, the girl allegedly warned Olerich that she was only 15. Olerich also allegedly told the girl they could smoke together until his 7- and 9-year-old children went to bed, after which they could consume the “Molly” together.

Police say the conversation continued over the course of several months before turning sexual in December, when Olerich allegedly asked the girl to come over and have “incredible sex” with him – “only if you keep it between us,” according to the incident report.

Olerich was arrested Dec. 7 in Rothschild while allegedly driving to pick up the girl, who was actually an undercover investigator posing as a teen. Officers seized drugs, condoms and drug paraphernalia during the arrest, according to court documents.

Charges of using a computer to facilitate a sex crime, child enticement, possession of designer drugs with intent to deliver were filed Jan. 4 in Marathon County Circuit Court. During an initial appearance Circuit Judge Greg Strasser ordered Olerich not to have contact with anyone younger than 18, not to use internet-capable devices and to maintain absolute sobriety while his case is pending. He is free after posting a $2,500 cash bond.

A preliminary hearing is set for Jan. 13.

