WAUSAU – With the excitement of the holiday season now firmly in the rear-view mirror and COVID-19 continuing to impact our daily lives, it’s all too easy for cabin fever to grab hold during the darkest days of winter. At 10 a.m. today, Jan. 8, Wisconsin Public Radio’s “Route 51” host Shereen Siewert welcomes Marathon County Public Library Marketing Specialist Dan Richter and University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point films expert Cary Elza to offer their recommendations for the best books, movies and streaming shows to help get you through the long months ahead.

Listeners are encouraged to call in during the program to share their favorite picks or email their favorites to route51@wpr.org.

“Route 51” is heard Fridays at 10 a.m. on The Ideas Network stations 101.3 & 91.9/Wausau, AM 930/Auburndale-Stevens Point, 99.1/Stevens Point, 100.9/Marshfield, 90.3/Park Falls, 89.1/Adams-Wisconsin Rapids, and 89.9/Rhinelander-Eagle River. It is re-broadcast Fridays at 7 p.m. on 90.9/Wausau. Program archives are available at wpr.org/route51.

