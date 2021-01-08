WAUSAU – The Community Foundation of North Central Wisconsin and United Way of Marathon County are now accepting applications for funding for up to $10,000 through the COVID-19 Community Response Fund as it has received an additional $60,000 to address ongoing needs within the community.

Since March 2020, the organizations have granted over $550,000 to local nonprofit organizations through the COVID-19 Community Response Fund.

“Since the opening of this fund, we have received an outpouring of generosity. That has only continued with … gifts from the Dudley Foundation and Walter Alexander Foundation” said Tim Parker, president/CEO of the Community Foundation, in a news release. “In times of need, we feel honored, alongside United Way, to be able to offer hope to our local nonprofits.”

Learn more about the fund here.

Apply for funding here. Choose the COVID-19 Community Response Grant Application.

Applications will be reviewed every other week by a review consisting of representatives of the United Way and the Community Foundation until the funds are depleted. Applications received by Monday evening at 5 p.m. beginning Jan. 18, will be reviewed in that week.

