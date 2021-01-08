Junior Achievement of Wisconsin has launched a virtual Career Speaker Series to help students learn about industries and jobs available in Wisconsin. Middle and high school students can access a free online video library where Wisconsin business people share their career stories, the education and skills required for success, and unique facts about the jobs available in their company.

The goal of the virtual JA Career Speaker Series is to provide students with a broadened career knowledge and teachers with a free online resource that is easy to assign and assess.

Teachers can choose between two delivery models. Students can be assigned to watch pre-recorded videos from the JA Career Speaker video library. A second option is for a career speaker to join a classroom of students via zoom, Google Meet or whatever video conference tool the school uses. This option allows students the opportunity to ask questions directly of the expert.

To register for the JA Career Speaker Series or to learn how to submit a career video, contact cschultz@jawis.org.

Like this: Like Loading...