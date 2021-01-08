MCDEVCO has expanded its resources for Marathon County’s entrepreneurs and small businesses as it has taken over the management services at the Entrepreneur and Education Center, MCDEVCO announced this week.

As MCDEVCO’s strategic plan is centered around entrepreneurs and small businesses throughout the county this is a natural next step for the nonprofit, MCDEVCO said in a news release. This new role fits into its entrepreneurial development strategy, along with the organization’s educational classes, business mentors and GEARS Center.

“Our resources to assist our small businesses throughout Marathon County currently include COVID grants and forgivable loans,” MCDEVCO said in a news release. “To date, we have administered almost $400,000 through the city of Wausau’s Care Funds and donations from the Community Foundation, Incredible Bank, Incredible Foundation and Intercity State Bank.”

Moving forward MCDEVCO has additional funds for city of Wausau small businesses, which includes grants, forgivable loans and IT. Applications will begin for a grant program for women-owned small businesses throughout Marathon County at the end of January.

In addition, MCDEVCO has applied for a $500,000 grant to assist small businesses in Marathon County.

More for information, contact Vicki Resech, executive director MCDEVCO, at 715-298-0084 or vresech@mcdevco.org.

