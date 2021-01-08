By Shereen Siewert

A plan to build six single-family homes along the Thomas Street corridor moved forward this week, though the plan drew sharply mixed reviews among council members and residents.

The Economic Development committee in October directed the city’s community development department to seek proposals for developing the remnant parcels, which sit on the north side of the 100 block of Thomas Street. The request resulted in a sole proposal, from Wausau-based Tyler Knudson Construction, LLC.

Under the terms of the proposal, Knudson will buy each of the six lots from the city for a total of $45,000 and build homes that would sell for between $200,000 and $240,000 each. Two different styles of two-story, 1,400 square-foot homes are planned, each with three bedrooms, 2 1/2 baths and an attached two-car garage with construction beginning in May.

The company estimates the completed construction value of the entire project at about $1,320,000 which would generate property taxes of roughly $12,800 annually based on the 2020 city tax rate, according to city documents.

Several members of the Economic Development committee, including Dist. 7 Alder Lisa Rasmussen, praised the idea of creating additional property tax revenue for the city in a proposal that doesn’t ask for city participation.

“It doesn’t get much better than what we have in front of us,” Rasmussen said. “Our job is to sell the land and let them do their thing.”

But Dist. 3 Alderman Tom Kilian, who supported the idea of single-family homes along the corridor, said the price point of the newly constructed homes is out of reach for residents in the neighborhood. Kilian urged a data-based approach to any decision for the corridor and said the council should look at how realistic the project will be.

“In terms of the income makeup, I think we need to as ourselves – is this an appropriate fit and price point for single family homes on this street?” Kilian said, adding that the need for affordable housing is well-documented in the city and deserves a task force to study solutions.

“What I would like to see is giving some time for residents to participate,” Kilian said. “We should slow down and make sure all the options are exhausted. What’s possible and what’s realistic aren’t always the same thing.”

Dawn Herbst, who represents Dist. 9 but is not part of the Economic Development committee, sharply criticized Kilian and the residents of Dist. 3, where the proposed development lies.

“We have eleven districts that represent the city of Wausau and I cannot believe that 10 of them do not have the problems that district three has,” Herbst said. “It is unbelievable. Every time that something comes up in district three it gets shot down. Or all we hear is it hasn’t been up to constituents. My gosh, are these people sitting in their house with blindfolds on? Tom you seem to constantly want to shoot things down and I don’t understand it.”

Former Wausau City Council member Gary Gisselman spoke to the committee and questioned whether higher-priced homes fit in the neighborhood. He also openly questioned the direction the city is going with respect to housing developments.

“That’s all we’re seeing, all we’re seeing is very high levels of housing in the city and I question that path we’re going down,” Gisselman said. “I don’t think that’s a middle income house…if $250,000 is the minimum that people are going to build, what does that say for other people in our city that can’t afford it? Looking at meetings especially in the Thomas Street area, people are saying we don’t make that kind of money. Where are the people who can’t afford that housing going to go? They’re going to go somewhere else.”

“Obviously, the market drives things,” said Dist. 4 Alderman Tom Neal, responding to Gisselman’s remarks. “There’s no getting around that. You’re kind of a slave to the market.”

Several Wausau residents spoke to the committee to urge more affordable housing options including Sandy Kelch, who reminded members that 80 percent of single family homes are headed by women, 30 percent of whom live in poverty. Another resident, Bruce Grau, spoke to the impact of the coronavirus pandemic on the community, which left many residents struggling, with homelessness increasing and the city’s median income dropping.

“Upscale development seems to be happening nonstop,” Grau said. “Is it really the time to look at housing for $220,000 when 50 percent of our people make under $42,000 a year? It’s almost like a cruel pipe dream.”

City Council President Becky McElhaney said she could see both sides of the issue, but pointed to a fast-moving housing market that suggests homes would quickly sell.

“I think these are affordable,” McElhaney said. “Go check on the price of a new house. They’re pricey.”

Both McElhaney and Rasmussen also objected to what they both described as “moving the goal posts” for developers by changing criteria after a request for proposals is issued. The RFP was issued in October, after proposals for multiplexes along the corridor was rejected in favor of single-family homes.

“We have to be clear and concise,” McElhaney said. “(The developer) did what we asked. If you wanted something different, you should have asked in October.”

Lou Larson, who represents Dist. 10 but is not on the Economic Development committee, said he applauds the idea of not giving away land for free and not giving a handout to developers.

“But I still think you’re asking for the neighborhood to become something it’s not,” Larson said, adding that a higher price point could raise property values – and property taxes – for other residents in the neighborhood, many of whom are in low or middle income brackets.

Rasmussen, who said the decision should be left up to the private sector, voted to move the project forward.

“I don’t know that it’s up to us to dictate the price of a home, ” Rasmussen said. “How many development projects are we going to let slip away?”

Neal, McElhaney, Rasmussen and Sarah Watson voted in favor of the development. Kilian cast the only vote against the project.

