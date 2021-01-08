MADISON – University of Wisconsin System President Tommy Thompson and Wisconsin comedian Charlie Berens of “The Manitowoc Minute” urge state residents to obtain a free COVID-19 test at one of the state’s rapid-results surge testing sites.

Thompson challenged Berens to a smash-off in his latest “Smash COVID” video aimed at reminding UW System students and others to get tested and to continue behaviors that prevent the spread of the disease, including wearing a mask, social distancing and washing hands.

“We all want to smash COVID, and I’m happy to join President Thompson in bringing attention to these free tests,” Berens said in a news release. “Keep ‘er Movin’ Wisconsin – through the COVID testing line.”

The testing sites will be operable for several weeks, likely through Jan. 23. UW-Madison closed its sites on Jan. 7.

Thompson said Wisconsin residents should consider getting tested at a surge testing site now that the holidays are over – especially if they spent more time than usual outside of their home or socializing with people who are not in their household.

Thompson and Berens filmed the latest “Smash COVID” video in downtown Waukesha and on the campus of UW-Milwaukee at Waukesha. Thompson has also served as a spokesman for the “Stop the COVID Spread! Coalition.”

View President Thompson’s other “Smash COVID” videos here: https://www.facebook.com/watch/uwsystem/2093215074148544/

