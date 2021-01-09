By Shereen Siewert

Fire officials are working to pinpoint the cause of a blaze that damaged a Wausau business overnight.

The blaze was reported at about 5:45 a.m. Saturday morning at Fleet Farm, 1811 Badger Ave., Wausau. Multiple engines and crews responded to the fire.

As of 7:30 a.m. crews remained on scene, but the blaze was extinguished.

The store will not open on Saturday due to the smoke and water inside the building, according to the Wausau Fire Department. Wausau fire officials have not specified the extent of the damage but cautioned residents to stay away from the area.

There are no immediate reports of injuries.

This is a developing story.

