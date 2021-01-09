The free rapid-results COVID-19 tests offered to the community at the three University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point campuses will end Jan. 22.

Since it began Nov. 9, the testing has offered screenings to more than 8,800 people at the Stevens Point, Wausau and Marshfield campuses, according to UWSP. UW-Stevens Point partnered with all University of Wisconsin System institutions and the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services to make this screening test available.

“This free service is meeting a need in our communities, providing a quick, convenient way to identify people who may have the novel coronavirus in order to slow the spread,” said Tony Babl, University Police chief and testing site coordinator, in a news release.

Testing continues to be available through Jan. 22 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day, with the following weekly rotation:

Mondays and Thursdays – UWSP at Wausau fieldhouse at South Seventh and Garfield avenues – park in Lots D, E, F or on the street.

Tuesdays – UWSP at Marshfield fieldhouse – park in south lot by the marauder statue. Enter the PE door.

Wednesdays and Fridays – UW-Stevens Point, Champions Hall (fieldhouse) Multi-Activity Center – park in Lot F West at Fourth Avenue and Isadore Street. Enter through Door #9 from west lot.

Advance registration is required at www.doineedacovid19test.com.

Testing is available at no cost to anyone age 5 and older. You do not have to be experiencing symptoms or considered a close contact of someone with COVID-19 to get a test, nor do you need to live in the community where the testing site is located.

For questions, contact the COVID Hotline at covid@uwsp.edu or 715-346-2619.

