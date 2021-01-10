Response to COVID-19. For safe volunteer opportunities and safety guidelines, see United Way of Marathon County’s website and the Volunteer Connection section at unitedwaymc.org/. Please adhere to all recommendations from the federal government, Center for Disease Control and Marathon County Health Department.

Note-Writers Wanted. Do you enjoy writing encouraging notes? Various agencies are looking for people to reach out in that way to their clients and guests. Faith in Action, Heartland Hospice and other agencies are listed (www.unitedwaymc.galaxydigital.com) with that opportunity. Call 715-298-5719 for more information.

Committee Members/ Board Service. Are you interested in serving on a board in the new year? Several agencies have listed the need on our volunteer website. Monk Botanical Gardens, Open Door, Faith in Action, Alzheimer’s Association and GiGi’s Playhouse are among the groups looking for supporting members. Call 715-298-5719.

Mentoring. Boys and girls in our area can use good role models and someone who takes interest in them. Big Brothers Big Sisters, Boys and Girls Club, and Forward Service Corp. are some of the organizations that are looking for mentors. See our website for more information. Call 715-298-5719 to discuss possibilities.

Other opportunities working with animals, food pantries, shelters and more are found at unitedwaymc.galaxydigital.com.

Marathon County Literacy Council: Receptionist/Front Desk Help Needed Now. Contact Connie at 715-679-6170.

In-Kind Donated Items Needed

Response to COVID-19. Please call the agency first and consider ordering online and having in-kind donations shipped to the specific agency. Please call ahead and arrange with the agency coordinator.

Do you Sew, Knit or Quilt? Blankets, masks, fidget mats, books bags and more are needed by area agencies. See our website or call 715-298-5719.

Gently Used or New Items. Bikes, dressers, utensils, art supplies, food items, hygiene products and more are needed. Contact the agencies who have those listings after checking our website or calling 715-298-5719.

Other clothing, medical, household items are needed and listed on the volunteer website found at unitedwaymc.galaxydigital.com.

Source: United Way of Marathon County

Like this: Like Loading...