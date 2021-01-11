By David Stenklyft for Wausau Pilot & Review

A record number of participants competed on Saturday at the Alpine division of the 2021 Badger State Games at Granite Peak at Rib Mountain State Park near Wausau.

Event planners say about 150 skiers competed in more than 400 timed events in the slalom and giant slalom events.

Badger State Games coordinator Nick Ockwig said he was very pleased at the turnout.

The main attraction? Snow.

“There are many ski hills in the Midwest that simply don’t have enough snow to pull off an event like this,” Ockwig said. “Granite Peak, with its snow making capabilities, attracted competitors from as far away as Missouri, Minnesota and Indiana.”

Several other snow-based events, including snowshoeing and cross-country skiing, have been canceled due to lack of snow. Others, including curling competitions, were canceled due to COVID-related concerns.

But other events are still in the works. Registration is underway for fat tire bike racing on Feb. 6 at Prairie Dells/Underdown and for a March 6 trap shooting contest, for example.

