WISCONSIN RAPIDS– Aspirus Riverview Clinic in Wisconsin Rapids has added to its specialty care team pain management specialist Kris Ferguson, MD.

Kris Ferguson

A pain management specialist evaluates the source and type of pain and treats it with a wide range of treatments and procedures. The type of pain needing treatment could be a sudden problem caused by a traumatic event or long-lasting, chronic, pain such as headaches or neck/back pain.

Ferguson received his medical degree from Wayne State University School of Medicine in Detroit, Michigan, and is board certified in anesthesiology and pain management.

Aspirus Riverview Clinic is at 410 Dewey St. in Wisconsin Rapids.

