Aspirus Wausau Hospital

Jory Mentz and Brittany Tietsort announce the birth of their son Jaxston Eugene, born at 10:20 a.m. Jan. 8, 2021.

Michael Knauf and Taylor Kern announce the birth of their son Braxton Michael, born at 8:34 p.m. Jan. 7, 2021. Braxton weighed 6 pounds, 9 ounces.

Andrew and Christina Kutchenriter announce the birth of their son Willis Michael.

Brandon and Andrea Straub announce the birth of their son Liam Michael, born at 9:25 p.m. Jan. 5, 2021. Liam weighed 7 pounds, 5 ounces.

Zeike and Tanya Jones announce the birth of their son Zamir LeDante-Loyal, born at 4:04 p.m. Jan. 4, 2021. Zamir weighed 7 pounds, 11 ounces.

Zachary and Shawna Koppa announce the birth of their sons Killian Jay and Kaison John, born at 12:51 p.m. and 12:52 p.m. respectively, on Jan. 4, 2021. Killian weighed 5 pounds, 14 ounces; Kaison weighed 4 pounds, 15 ounces.

