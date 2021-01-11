WAUSAU — Local nonprofit Impact100 Greater Wausau will award $111,000 to local nonprofits in May thanks to an enterprising group of woman who donated $1,000 each to the collective grant.

A $100,000 Impact Grant will be awarded to one Marathon County organization and the remaining $11,000 will be divided among other nonprofits.

Impact100 Greater Wausau was founded in January 2020 by three local women who dream of empowering women to transform their communities through significant, pooled grants. The Impact100 model brings together at least 100 women, each of whom contributes $1,000 to the collective grant, and receives one vote about where to direct the funds.

“We can do more together by pooling our resources than we could dream of doing individually,” said Jen Thomas, Impact100 Greater Wausau founding member and co-president, in a news release.

Impact Grant projects are intended to be sustainable after the Impact Grant has been spent.

Nonprofits can learn more and find preapplication materials at https://greaterwausau.impact100council.org/grants.

Like this: Like Loading...