NEWS RELEASE – Aspirus Health and Ascension have signed an agreement to transfer from Ascension to Aspirus ownership of seven hospitals, 21 physician clinics, and air and ground medical transport services located in north and central Wisconsin.

“Aspirus is committed to creating thriving, healthy rural communities,” said Matthew Heywood, President and CEO of Aspirus Health. “We are looking forward to welcoming these new team members into the Aspirus family and to expanding access to local primary care and specialty services to create a more seamless health care experience for thousands of rural Wisconsin residents.”

The transition will include Ascension Wisconsin Spirit Medical Transport, 21 physician clinics, and the following Wisconsin hospitals:

Eagle River Hospital in Eagle River

Good Samaritan Hospital in Merrill

Howard Young Medical Center in Woodruff

Our Lady of Victory Hospital in Stanley

Sacred Heart Hospital in Tomahawk

St. Mary’s Hospital in Rhinelander

St. Michael’s Hospital in Stevens Point

The transition is subject to customary conditions to closing, including regulatory and canonical requirements.

“Ascension Wisconsin remains committed to putting our communities first, which means being responsive to the changing needs of those we serve,” Bernie Sherry, senior vice president of Ascension and ministry market executive for Ascension Wisconsin, said. “We look forward to finalizing this transition with Aspirus as a way of honoring that commitment. We are confident that this transition will enable these facilities and their dedicated caregivers to be in a better position to serve the communities’ health needs going forward.”

