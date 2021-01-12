Editor’s note: This story has been updated to reflect new information that the suspect will not appear in court until Wednesday afternoon. Oneida County Sheriff’s Capt. Terri Hook notified media of the change Tuesday morning.

By Shereen Siewert

A 26-year-old Oneida County Sheriff’s Department corrections officer is accused of misconduct in office, after he allegedly solicited incarcerated women for sex, according to a department news release.

Jacob Petitt, of Rhinelander, was arrested Monday by the Department of Justice-Division of Criminal Investigations and Oneida County investigators, Capt. Terri Hook said.

Few details have been released about the investigation, which is ongoing. Police say anyone with information that could assist in the investigation should contact Sgt. Kelly Moermond.

Petitt is being held on charges of solicitation of prostitution and misconduct in public office, both felonies. Official charges have not yet been filed.

An initial appearance for Petitt, who remained employed by the Oneida County Sheriff’s Department as of Tuesday, is set for Wednesday afternoon.

Like this: Like Loading...