Marshfield Clinic Health System is now scheduling community health care workers and emergency responders in north-central Wisconsin who qualify for COVID-19 vaccination based on the Wisconsin State Disaster Medical Advisory Committee’s definition of a health care worker, according to a news release issued Tuesday.

These individuals include health care personnel and emergency responders who provide direct patient care or engage in services that place them into contact with patients who are able to transmit SARS-CoV-2, and/or infectious material containing SARS-CoV-2.

These workers include behavioral health providers, chiropractors, dental services, emergency medical responders, police, firefighters, hospice workers, pharmacists, social workers and many others.

“Our communities have many health care workers who interact with their patients and clients daily and need the protections offered by the COVID-19 vaccines,” said Tammy Simon, Vice President at Marshfield Clinic Health System’s Institute for Quality Innovation and Patient Safety. “We are working tirelessly to use the vaccinations we receive from the State and get them into frontline health care providers, and now our community health care workers, as soon as we can.

Visit the Marshfield Clinic Health System website at marshfieldclinic.org/community-vaccine to enroll for the COVID-19 vaccine. You will need to provide the name of your organization, your job position(s), contact information and date of birth. You will then be contacted within several days to schedule an appointment.

Clinic officials urge patience as a high number of health care workers are expected to schedule vaccinations.

Marshfield Clinic is offering vaccinations at medical offices in 14 communities across Wisconsin.

The COVID-19 vaccine is not available to most patients at this time.

“We are expecting further guidance from the State about the rollout of the vaccine beyond these groups in the coming weeks,” Simon said. “We are working on our vaccine rollout plan now to ensure we are ready when the State is ready. We will communicate out to the community once the vaccine is available.”

