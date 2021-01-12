Grab your gear and get fishing during Winter Free Fishing Weekend Jan. 16-17, 2021. This event is a great time to discover the fun and excitement of winter fishing without a license or trout stamp.

Anglers can fish all water bodies in the state where there is an open season. All other fishing regulations apply, such as limits on the number and size of fish you can keep and any seasons when you must release certain fish species.

As a reminder, anglers cannot fish spring trout ponds during Winter Free Fishing Weekend. Please review the trout regulations and 2020-2021 Hook and Line regulations for more information.

All other fishing regulations apply, such as limits on the number and size of fish you can keep and any seasons when you must release certain fish species. If you plan to keep your catch, be sure to consult the DNR’s Safe Eating Guidelines to stay informed of potential consumption advisories impacting some water bodies throughout the state.

No Ice Is Safe Ice

Please exercise caution before heading out on the ice. Be aware of the honeycomb effect, which occurs after freeze-thaw-freeze conditions and weakens the ice. Check with local bait shops for current ice conditions where you plan to fish.

Stay safely on shore if ice conditions are questionable. Is open water within casting distance? Give that a try.

Always be sure to tell someone where you are going and when you’ll return. Learn more about ice safety here.

Social Distancing And Free Fishing Weekend

This year, due to the COVID-19 public health emergency, there will be no scheduled events to coincide with Free Fishing Weekend. But that doesn’t mean you and your family or roommates can’t still venture out for brisk, fresh air and drop a line.



While you’re out, please remember to maintain a distance of at least 6 feet from those who do not live with you. Have a mask handy in case you need it; it will also keep your face warm.

Tried Fishing And Loved It? Get Your License Now.

New to fishing or haven’t bought a fishing license in 10 years? Want to make it a healthy habit? Try our First-time buyer – Welcome back resident license for only $5. Buy yours today.

Learn more about purchasing a fishing license so you’ll be ready to fish any time of the year.

Mark Your Calendar

Free Fishing Weekends are always held the third full weekend in January and the first full weekend in June. For 2021, the dates will be Jan. 16-17 and June 5-6.

