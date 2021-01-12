Editor’s note: Wausau Pilot & Review gladly publishes commentary from readers, residents and candidates for local offices. The views of readers and columnists are independent of this newspaper and do not necessarily reflect the views of Wausau Pilot & Review. To submit, email editor@wausaupilotandreview.com or mail to 500 N. Third St., Suite 208-8, Wausau, Wis. 54403.

Dear editor,

Kudos to the Pilot & Review, as well as other media, for publishing daily statistics on the COVID 19 pandemic in our state and area. Readers are closely watching these numbers in the hope that they will continue to decrease, and that safety precautions being taken are having an effect.

The next set of key data, however, is not being publicized widely — and that is the number of people vaccinated in the state vs. the number of vaccinations being made available.

This information is important as we measure the penetration of the vaccine within our population, and gauge the effectiveness of the distribution efforts. True, you can search and find it on the web, but it ought to be more readily available.

So should the information about where to get the vaccine once the shots become available to the general population. To this point, I haven’t seen any kind of a distribution plan and I hope we don’t experience the kind of endless lines we see on TV in other states.

Jim Force

Wausau

