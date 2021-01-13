By Shereen Siewert

A new coffee shop is coming to Wausau, a delicious new pairing with one of the city’s most well-known breweries.

Five Star Coffee will open soon at Bull Falls Brewery, 901 E. Thomas St., featuring specialty coffees, espressos and lattes along with drinks unique to the brewery.

Locally-roasted organic, fair trade coffees will be provided by Redwood Street Roasters.

In a news release, company officials said being part of the brewery offers opportunities to experiment with ways to marry coffee and beer ingredients for new and exciting flavors. A selection of sweets and donuts will be offered as well.

The coffee shop will be located in the Tap Room area for a quick “grab and go” experience or to enjoy with friends and family in a friendly, socially distanced atmosphere.

Coffee shops and breweries are trending nationwide, as brewers see a bridge connecting their day and night clientele. Installing a coffee shop allows breweries to maximize their taprooms’ square footage at an early hour, when those spaces would typically sit silent.

Construction begins this week with plans to open within the next month.

Bull Falls Brewery is a family-owned enterprise founded in 2007 as a distributing brewery with a taproom and popular outdoor “Biergarten” entertainment venue. Bull Falls beers are distributed throughout the area to on- and off-premise retailers.

