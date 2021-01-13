By Darren Siewert

Residents in Wausau have just a few days left for free Christmas tree curbside collection.

According to the city of Wausau’s yard waste page, pickup is happening through Jan. 15. Residents should cut trees in manageable lengths and lay trees on their side so their trunks do not freeze into the snow bank. Trees should be placed at the end of driveways for removal.

Any nails or other metal should be removed before pickup, and trees should not be placed in bags or trash bins.

Trees collected are recycled for biofuel and mulch.

