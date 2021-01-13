The Humane Society Pet of the Week is a service of PawSau Pet Sitters, providing loving care when you’re not there. Learn more here.

Spunky

Hey there! I’m Spunky. I came to the animal shelter in need of TLC after my last home didn’t take proper care of me. Now I’m better than ever!

I enjoy everyone I meet, so I think I could do well in just about any household. I love a good butt scratch and think toys are the coolest.

If you think you have the time and love for a senior boy like me, then you should call HSMC!

Editor’s note: Pet of the week is a weekly feature profiling pets at the Humane Society of Marathon County in need of a home. To find out more about this week’s pet and the adoption process, visit the HSMC website here.

