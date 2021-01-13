(PRESS RELEASE) Youth will explore topics and careers in science, technology, engineering, art and mathematics online as part of STEAM Point Days through UW-Stevens Point Continuing Education and Outreach.

Students in grades 7 and 8 will join college professors and instructors for sessions via Zoom from 8:30 a.m. to 1:45 p.m. STEAM Point Day for Girls will be offered Friday, Feb. 12, and STEAM Point Day for Boys is Friday, Feb. 19.

The online event will include a keynote speaker, remote interactive classes with hands-on activities and experiences and a virtual tour of campus in which participants will see and hear what it is like to be a student at UW-Stevens Point.

The registration fee is $40 and includes a T-shirt and all workshop supplies, which will be sent to each participant. School groups and individuals are encouraged to attend regardless of geographic location.

Register online at www.uwsp.edu/conted or call 715-346-3838.

