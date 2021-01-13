Robert “Bob” A. Brown

Robert “Bob” A. Brown, 84, Wausau, died Sunday, January 10, 2021 at Aspirus Wausau Hospital.

He was born June 3, 1936 in Athens, son of the late Arthur and Violet (Opichka) Brown. On June 4, 1956, he married Ethel Huss in Abbotsford. Together, they traveled extensively with their family, including 45 days in Europe with their six children.

Bob had a degree in Mechanical Engineering, a B.S. degree in Elementary Education, a M.S. degree as a Reading Specialist and a Specialist degree in Administration. He completed his college education while working full time and supporting his family without grants or loans, and never missing a day of school. He taught and was principal of Athens public schools, until his retirement in 1982. Following retirement, he spent most of his time volunteering and helping others, as well as working in construction with the Good News Project in the Caribbean for 30 years.

Survivors include two sons, Tim Brown and Brian Brown, both of Washington, D.C.; four daughters, Jane (Steve) Bell, Fort Dodge, IA, Kathy (Ken) Krieg, Glen Carbon, IL, Susan Garcia, Dallas, TX and Diane (Tom) Martin, Marshfield; grandchildren and great-grandchildren; two sisters, Kaye (Gary) Prechel, Avon Park, FL and Dorothy Dopkins, Naples, FL; one brother-in-law, Bernard (Denise) Huss, Peshtigo; and many nieces and nephews.

Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Ethel on March 5, 2018; and two siblings, Donald Brown and Gloria Streble.

The funeral Mass will be celebrated at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, January 23, 2021 at St. Michael Catholic Church, Wausau. Rev. Msgr. Mark Pierce will preside. Visitation will be on Saturday from 1:00 p.m. until time of services at the church. Social distancing will be observed and face masks are required to attend. The funeral Mass will be livestreamed on the Peterson/Kraemer Funeral Home facebook page at 2:00 p.m. Private burial will be on Monday at Restlawn Memorial Park, Wausau.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.petersonkraemer.com

To send flowers to Robert “Bob” A. Brown’s family, please visit our floral store.

David Earl Boldig

David E. Boldig, 65 of Mountain, died on Tuesday, January 12, 2021 at Aspirus Wausau Hospital with his wife by his side.

David was born on May 25, 1955 in Tigerton, the son of Frederick and Lorraine (Feavel) Boldig.

On July 12, 2003, David was united in marriage to Glenda Butterfield at Immanuel Lutheran Church, town of Morris.

David graduated from Bowler High School in 1973. He was employed as a welder at Wood’s Equipment in Mosinee for over 30 years until his retirement. He was currently driving school bus for Lamer’s Bus Company.

Dave was instrumental in advancing the Bowler Bay Riders Snowmobile Club when he joined in the early 1970’s and served as past president. He enjoyed snowmobiling, bowling, playing softball, four wheeling and riding his motorcycle.

Dave is survived by his wife, Glenda; two daughters, Melissa (John) Besaw of Weston and Amy (Leroy) Ellis of Weston; four grandchildren, Kane and Cody Besaw and Hailey and Lainee Ellis; six siblings, Gordon (Sally) Boldig of Tigerton, Mike Boldig of Antigo, Pat Boldig of Wittenberg, Gary (Sheila) Boldig of Elderon, Don (Brenda) Boldig of Tilleda and Marsha (Jeff) Provoast of Tigerton; sisters and brother-in-law, Melissa (Tom) Coleman of Rhinlander, Brian (Dani) Butterfield of Mosinee and Corrie (Dennis) Tulpan of Aniwa and many nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Dave was preceded in death by his parents, mother and father-in-law, Cliff and Janet Butterfield and one nephew, Matthew.

A Visitation will be held from 4:00 PM until 7:00 PM on Friday, January 15, 2021 at Schmidt & Schulta Funeral Home, Birnamwood. A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, January 16 from 1PM to 4PM at Emil’s in Bowler.

Memorials may be made to the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network in memory of Dave.

Memories and messages of support may be shared at schmidtschulta.com.

Stanley John ‘Stash’ Brzezinski Sr.

Stanley ‘Stash’ J. Brzezinski Sr., 83 of Bevent, died on Tuesday, January 12, 2021 at his home under the care of Aspirus Comfort Care and Hospice Services.

Stanley was born on March 2, 1937 in the town of Bevent. The son of John Sr. and Elizabeth (Flees) Brzezinski.

On August 7, 1965, Stanley was united in marriage to Arlene Rogalla at St. Ladislaus Catholic Church, Bevent. She preceded him in death on May 2, 2018.

Stanley worked as a heavy equipment operator in road construction for many years until his retirement. An avid outdoorsman, Stash enjoyed sitting outside in nature, logging in the woods, feeding and watching the birds. He enjoyed reading polish and Wisconsin history books.

Stanley is survived by three children, David (Terry) Brzezinski of Bevent, Stanley ‘Stash’ Brzezinski Jr. of Bevent and Linda (Scott) Anderson of the town of Franzen; four grandchildren, Andrew (Julianne) Brzezinski, Amanda Brzezinski, SPC US Army Kurtis Anderson and Kyle Anderson; one brother, Wallace Brzezinski of Ringle; one sister, Helen Gollon of Plover and one sister-in-law, Rita Brzezinski of Stevens Point.

Stanley was preceded in death by his parents; his wife; one infant grandson, Benedict John ‘BJ’ Brzezinski; one brother, John Brzezinski Jr; one sister-in-law, Esther Brzezinski and one brother-in-law, Cliff Gollon.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 AM on Monday, January 18, 2021 at St. Ladislaus Catholic Church in Bevent. Rev. Ted Lewandowski will officiate. Burial will be in the parish cemetery. Visitation will be on Monday from 9:00 AM until the time of Mass at the church.

Schmidt & Schulta Funeral Home, Wittenberg is assisting the family with arrangements.

Memories and messages of support may be shared at schmidtschulta.com.

Like this: Like Loading...