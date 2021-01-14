Wausau Pilot & Review

This week’s Wausau-area featured cocktail is a creamy delight featuring the unforgettable flavors of butterscotch and caramel.

The recipe comes from The Palms Supper Club and was created by Penny Borchardt.

Werther’s Original

1 1/2 oz. Vodka

1 1/2 oz. Butterscotch Schnapps

2 1/2 oz. Caramel sauce

To create this drink, measure the vodka and schnapps into a cold shaker over ice. Shake, then strain and pour into a martini glass laced with caramel sauce. Or, have Penny make it for you at The Palms Supper Club, 5912 Hwy. 51, Schofield.

