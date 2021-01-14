Matthew C. Burks, 33, of Walnut Ridge, Ark. Jan. 13, 2021: Sex registry violation

  • Matthew C. Burks, 33, of Walnut Ridge, Ark. Jan. 13, 2021: Sex registry violation
  • WANTED: Lao Xiong, 24, of Wausau. Arrest warrant issued Jan. 14, 2021: Second-degree recklessly endangering safety, false imprisonment, disorderly conduct
  • Alex M. Jacinto, 29, of Wausau. Jan. 11, 2021: First-degree recklessly endangering safety, manufacturing or delivering Schedule I, II narcotics, bail jumping
  • Joseph T. J. Chittum, 33, of Wausau. Jan. 11, 2021: First-degree recklessly endangering safety, manufacturing or delivering Schedule I, II narcotics; maintaining a drug trafficking place; bail jumping; possession of drug paraphernalia
  • Amanda L. Williams, 38, of Wausau. Jan. 11, 2021: First-degree recklessly endangering safety, manufacturing or delivering Schedule I, II narcotics, maintaining a drug trafficking place, bail jumping
  • Desco L. Hines, 44, of Wausau. First-degree recklessly endangering safety, manufacturing or delivering Schedule I, II narcotics; maintaining a drug trafficking place; bail jumping
  • Heather K. Fletcher, 35, of Wausau. Jan. 11, 2021: Possession of heroin with intent to deliver, on or near a jail; possession of drug paraphernalia
  • Brandon J. Steder, 32, of Schofield. Jan. 8, 2021: First-degree recklessly endangering safety, strangulation and suffocation
  • Christopher Larson, 49, of Wausau. Jan. 11, 2021: Resisting or obstructing an officer, bail jumping
  • Dane J. Flynn, 34, of Wausau. Jan. 13, 2021: Intimidating a victim by use or attempted force, strangulation and suffocation, false imprisonment, battery, disorderly conduct
  • Daniel J. Hal, 29, of Wausau. Jan. 11, 2021: Battery, bail jumping
  • WANTED: Kenyada Q. Joiner, 27, of Wausau. Arrest warrant issued Jan. 14, 2021: Intimidating a victim, strangulation and suffocation, substantial battery-intend bodily harm, criminal damage to property, disorderly conduct
  • Nicholas P. White, 25, of Racine. Jan. 13, 2021: Manufacture or deliver Schedule I, II narcotics
  • James R. Schneider, 17, of Edgar. Jan. 8, 2021: Battery or threat to a judge, prosecutor or law enforcement officer; bail jumping; retail theft
  • Todd A. Bailey, 47, of Wausau. Jan. 14, 2021: Taking and driving a vehicle without the owner’s consent, bail jumping, criminal damage to property, disorderly conduct
  • David A. Shaw, 46, of Weston. Jan. 14, 2021: First-degree recklessly endangering safety, manufacturing or delivering Schedule I, II narcotics; bail jumping
  • Daniel J. Stankowski, 39, of Andover, Minn. Jan. 14, 2021: Intimidating a victim by use or attempted force, violate a harassment restraining order, criminal trespassing, criminal damage to property, disorderly conduct, theft, bail jumping
  • Joshua B. Michelson, 35, of Rothschild. Jan. 11, 2021: Forgery, bail jumping, retail theft
  • Kayden R. Young, 34, of Mosinee. Jan. 11, 2021: Battery by prisoners
  • William H. Peters, 36, of Schofield. Jan. 13, 2021: Operating while revoked, bail jumping
  • Valencia P. Nash, 21, of Milwaukee. Jan. 13, 2021: Substantial battery-intend bodily harm
  • Tyler K. Hussong, 27, of Rhinelander. Jan. 12, 2021: Bail jumping, operating while revoked, possessing an illegally obtained prescription, possession of drug paraphernalia
  • WANTED: Shaine M. Spiller, 48, of Weston. Arrest warrant issued Jan. 12, 2021: Bail jumping (seven counts)