Editor’s note: This weekly feature of the Wausau Pilot & Review is being published in response to reader concerns about crime and safety in the Wausau area.

Wausau Pilot & Review does not publish photos of people accused of minor infractions or photos of minors, except in extreme circumstances.

If charges are dropped, the associated mugshot will be removed upon request.

All photos are courtesy of the Marathon County Sheriff’s Department and are public record.

Matthew C. Burks, 33, of Walnut Ridge, Ark. Jan. 13, 2021: Sex registry violation

WANTED: Lao Xiong, 24, of Wausau. Arrest warrant issued Jan. 14, 2021: Second-degree recklessly endangering safety, false imprisonment, disorderly conduct

Alex M. Jacinto, 29, of Wausau. Jan. 11, 2021: First-degree recklessly endangering safety, manufacturing or delivering Schedule I, II narcotics, bail jumping

Joseph T. J. Chittum, 33, of Wausau. Jan. 11, 2021: First-degree recklessly endangering safety, manufacturing or delivering Schedule I, II narcotics; maintaining a drug trafficking place; bail jumping; possession of drug paraphernalia

Amanda L. Williams, 38, of Wausau. Jan. 11, 2021: First-degree recklessly endangering safety, manufacturing or delivering Schedule I, II narcotics, maintaining a drug trafficking place, bail jumping

Desco L. Hines, 44, of Wausau. First-degree recklessly endangering safety, manufacturing or delivering Schedule I, II narcotics; maintaining a drug trafficking place; bail jumping

Heather K. Fletcher, 35, of Wausau. Jan. 11, 2021: Possession of heroin with intent to deliver, on or near a jail; possession of drug paraphernalia



Brandon J. Steder, 32, of Schofield. Jan. 8, 2021: First-degree recklessly endangering safety, strangulation and suffocation

Christopher Larson, 49, of Wausau. Jan. 11, 2021: Resisting or obstructing an officer, bail jumping

Dane J. Flynn, 34, of Wausau. Jan. 13, 2021: Intimidating a victim by use or attempted force, strangulation and suffocation, false imprisonment, battery, disorderly conduct

Daniel J. Hal, 29, of Wausau. Jan. 11, 2021: Battery, bail jumping

WANTED: Kenyada Q. Joiner, 27, of Wausau. Arrest warrant issued Jan. 14, 2021: Intimidating a victim, strangulation and suffocation, substantial battery-intend bodily harm, criminal damage to property, disorderly conduct



Nicholas P. White, 25, of Racine. Jan. 13, 2021: Manufacture or deliver Schedule I, II narcotics

James R. Schneider, 17, of Edgar. Jan. 8, 2021: Battery or threat to a judge, prosecutor or law enforcement officer; bail jumping; retail theft

Todd A. Bailey, 47, of Wausau. Jan. 14, 2021: Taking and driving a vehicle without the owner’s consent, bail jumping, criminal damage to property, disorderly conduct

David A. Shaw, 46, of Weston. Jan. 14, 2021: First-degree recklessly endangering safety, manufacturing or delivering Schedule I, II narcotics; bail jumping

Daniel J. Stankowski, 39, of Andover, Minn. Jan. 14, 2021: Intimidating a victim by use or attempted force, violate a harassment restraining order, criminal trespassing, criminal damage to property, disorderly conduct, theft, bail jumping

Joshua B. Michelson, 35, of Rothschild. Jan. 11, 2021: Forgery, bail jumping, retail theft

Kayden R. Young, 34, of Mosinee. Jan. 11, 2021: Battery by prisoners

William H. Peters, 36, of Schofield. Jan. 13, 2021: Operating while revoked, bail jumping

Valencia P. Nash, 21, of Milwaukee. Jan. 13, 2021: Substantial battery-intend bodily harm

Tyler K. Hussong, 27, of Rhinelander. Jan. 12, 2021: Bail jumping, operating while revoked, possessing an illegally obtained prescription, possession of drug paraphernalia

WANTED: Shaine M. Spiller, 48, of Weston. Arrest warrant issued Jan. 12, 2021: Bail jumping (seven counts)

