By Shereen Siewert

A 36-year-old woman is dead after her vehicle was struck by dump truck that crossed the center line on a Portage County highway, sheriff’s officials said Friday.

The crash happened just after 8 a.m. on Hwy. 13 in the town of Carson.

Police say 52-year-old man driving a dump truck was traveling northbound when he slowed for a northbound pickup turning onto County Line Road. The dump truck driver lost control of the vehicle and crashed into a southbound vehicle driven by the victim, who died at the scene.

The dump truck driver was not injured in the crash, which is being investigated by the Portage County Sheriff’s Department and the Wisconsin State Patrol Technical Reconstruction Unit.

The victim’s name is being withheld pending notification of relatives.

The crash remains under investigation and police are asking anyone who was in the area at the time of the crash to contact the Portage County Sheriff’s Department with any information.

