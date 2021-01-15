By Shereen Siewert

A 26-year-old Oneida County Sheriff’s Department corrections officer accused of misconduct in office, after he allegedly solicited incarcerated women for sex, has resigned.

Jacob Petitt, of Rhinelander, was arrested Monday by the Department of Justice-Division of Criminal Investigations and Oneida County investigators, Capt. Terri Hook said.

Oneida County Capt. of Investigations Terri Hook said Petitt resigned on Wednesday, the same day he was formally charged with misconduct in office and solicitation of prostitutes. Both are felony charges.

According to the criminal complaint, Petitt allegedly reached out to several women on social media who had been incarcerated at the Oneida County Jail. The contacts began in 2018 and included offers to give tips on avoiding drug enforcement officers in exchange for sexual favors.

The criminal complaint shows Petitt had contact with females who had been incarcerated.

During an initial appearance Wednesday in Oneida County Circuit Court, Judge Michael Bloom ordered a $1,000 cash bond for Petitt, who was released from jail the same day. Bloom also called the evidence against Petitt “weak,” noting that the complaint does not make clear “which individual was the one calling the shots.”

A preliminary hearing is set for Jan. 20.

