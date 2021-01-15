By Shereen Siewert

The Wausau and Everest Metro Police Departments are investigating the shooting of an armed woman after a seven-hour standoff with deputies at a Rib Mountain hotel, according to a Marathon County Sheriff’s Department news release.

The standoff began just before 4 p.m. at Days Inn, 4700 Rib Mountain Drive, when officers responded to a report of a woman with a gun in a hotel room. Marathon County deputies and hotel staff evacuated the entire affected floor of the hotel, while crisis negotiators and members of the Crisis Assessment Response Team worked to resolve the situation.

Police say the woman paced the hallway with gun in hand as negotiations continued, but was shot just before midnight after allegedly pointing her firearm at deputies.

Even after being shot, the woman remained armed with the handgun and negotiations continued until she surrendered the firearm, police said. The woman was given medical attention for her injuries, which do not appear life-threatening, police said.

Deputies involved in the shooting are on paid administrative leave, as policy dictates. No officers or witnesses were injured.

The woman’s name has not yet been released. The incident remains under investigation by the Wausau Police Department and the Everest Metro Police Department.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

Like this: Like Loading...