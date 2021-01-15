Kurt B. Howard

Kurt B. Howard, age 70, of Wausau, passed away peacefully at his home with his family by his side on January 9, 2021.

Kurt was born on May 28, 1950 in Waukesha to the late Vincent R. and Loraine E. (Diekfuss) Howard. Kurt was a 1968 graduate of Wausau Senior High School. He was united in marriage to the love of his life, Karen Brunner, on September 5, 1986 in Manitowoc. They were blessed with 34 years of marriage and three wonderful children: Paula, Tara and Vincent.

Kurt was employed as a jack assembler at HammerBlow for over 30 years. He was an enthusiast of Nascar, tennis, and especially the Beatles. He was an information and truth seeker on topics, such as religion, politics, aliens and all things history. He would happily share all of his knowledge with anyone who would listen. His infectious smile will be missed by all who knew and loved him.

Kurt is survived by his wife Karen Howard of Wausau; children Paula (Cris) Trantow of Wausau, Tara (Dustin Woodruff) Howard of Weston and Vincent (Jessica) Howard of Novi, Michigan; grandchildren Emily (Mitchell Hintze) Howard, Jordan Trantow, Brody Trantow, Alexa Howard and Luke Howard. He was proud of his newest title, GREAT Bopa to Hazel Hintze. He is further survived by his siblings Karen (Michael) Morrisey, Koral Howard, Kristal (Gerald) Knapp and Kimberly (Scott) Reynolds and in-laws Mary (Peter) Wagner, Thomas (Diane) Brunner, William (Rosemary) Brunner, Patricia (Paul) Olmstead and Joseph (Amy) Brunner; and many nieces and nephews.

Besides his parents, Kurt was preceded in death by his father-in-law and mother-in-law, William and Nina Brunner; and by his brother Vincent K. Howard.

The Funeral Service will be available via livestream by visiting www.brainardfuneral.com at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, January 22, 2021.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the family.

The family would like to thank the entire staff of Aspirus, especially Aspirus Comfort Care and Hospice, for the amazing love and care given to Kurt throughout his illness.

Robert A. Kamke

Robert (Bob) Arthur Kamke passed away on January 14, 2021 at River Pines Care Facility, Eau Claire, WI. Bob was born in Milwaukee, Wisconsin to Otto and Laura (Hoene) Kamke on March 1, 1928. He went to school at Wausau Senior High and graduated in 1946. He married Joyce E. Luebbe in 1950 and they had four children Robert John, Jane Kay, James Jay and Patti Sue. Joyce passed away on March 6, 1962. He married Ardythe (Ardy) M. Epding on November 16, 1963, daughter Cindy Lou joined the Kamke family and in time two more sons David Arthur and Richard Thomas. Bob and Ardy were happily married for 57 years. He worked for Wausau Insurance Company for 41 years first in Wausau, WI and then Eau Claire, WI. He was a veteran of the US Navy and served in Japan from 1946 to 1948.

With seven children, family time together was always loud and boisterous. Playing cards was often at the center of activity. He loved to read about places he would like to visit and even with so many children there were road trips every summer. In retirement, he and Ardy spent winters in Arizona playing tennis and enjoying the warm weather and summers on the lake in Holcombe, WI. Cribbage was a common activity for the two of them and his competitive spirit never left him throughout the years. Bob was an avid sports fan following all of the Wisconsin teams, planning his day around television viewing, usually with a beer in hand for assistance in cheering (Heigh HO!!) for the Packers, Brewers and Badgers.

Bob was a member of Lodge 112 F&AM, Valley of Eau Claire Scottish Rite, Zor Temple Madison, WI, American Legion #0353 Cornell, WI, Life member of VFW Post 305 Eau Claire, Wisconsin.

He was preceded in death by first wife Joyce Luebbe Kamke, brothers Charles, George, Irwin and Jack Kamke. He is survived by his wife Ardythe Kamke, children Bob J (Connie) Kamke, Jane (Gary) Lund, James (Shelly) Kamke, Patti (Duane) Ring, Cindy (Kerry) Birtzer, David (Dana) Kamke, Richard (Rayshele) Kamke, 17 grandchildren and 12 great grandchildren.

A private family service will be held on January 19th. Helke Funeral Home of Wausau is assisting the family with the arrangements. Memorial donations may be made to Shriners Hospitals.

Cheerio Dad, until we meet again.

Karen M. (Hermundson) Baumann

Karen M. (Hermundson) Baumann, 59 died January 10th, 2021 under the care of Aspirus Comfort Care and Hospice Services at home with her husband of 30+ years by her side after a 16 month courageous fight against cancer.

Karen was born March 27th, 1961 in the city of Durand, WI to Walter and Delores (Black) Hermundson.

Karen was a graduate of St. Mary’s Catholic Grade School (Durand), Durand High School and Chippewa Valley Technical Institute in Data Processing. Karen was a proud member of the Durand High School Band and Durand Marching Band. She also played organ at church in her youth.

She started her career at MSWI. Later she worked at Cycare Systems Inc. and Healthcare Billing Specialists of Wausau.

On May 26th, 1990 she married the love of her life, Steven in a ceremony at St. Michael’s Catholic Church (Wausau).

Karen and Steven created countless memories over the years fishing, snowmobiling and spending time with family and many friends at their cabin in Minocqua or at summer softball games. Karen was an avid book reader, and in the summer and fall would stock up on books to read for the winter by shopping at local rummage sales. Christmas was her favorite time of year and she would decorate the homes in Wausau and Minocqua with numerous Christmas decorations. Karen loved a good cold beer, whether it was a Friday night fish fry or a Saturday night pizza. All family and friends will miss Karen’s beautiful smile, contagious laugh and playful personality.

Karen is survived by her husband, Steven; Mother – Delores Hermundson; Sister – Sandra (Warren) Van Ranst; Parents-in-law Hilmar and Rosemary Baumann; Sisters-in-law Susan Baumann and Karla (Mark) Glasser; Brother-in-law Keith (Kelly) Baumann; Nieces Courtney Baumann and Zoë Glasser. Nephews Casey Baumann, Noah Glasser and Seth Glasser. She is also survived by Aunts, Uncles, Cousins and many close friends.

Karen was preceded in death by her father Walter, maternal grandparents Raymond and Rose Black, paternal grandparents Bernard and Susanna Peterson Hermundson, several aunts, uncles and cousins and her black lab Jake.

Peterson/Kraemer Funeral Home is in charge of cremation.

The funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, January 19th, 2021 at St. Michael Catholic Church, Wausau. Rev. Joseph Richards will preside. Visitation will be on Tuesday from 10:00 a.m. until time of services at the church. Social distancing will be observed and face masks are required to attend. Online condolences may be expressed at www.petersonkraemer.com.

In lieu of flowers, Karen’s wishes were for people to complete one random act of kindness to a stranger in her name to make this world a better place. Any donations received will be donated to Aspirus Comfort Care and Hospice Services in Karen’s honor.

The family would like to extend Thank You’s to the following:

To the staff from the Aspirus Comfort Care and Hospice Services who allowed her to spend her final days in the peace and comfort of home with her husband and family. Your compassion and willingness to provide assistance to Karen and her family on her journey to heaven were a true inspiration.

To the staff at Aspirus Regional Cancer Center for assisting Karen with her fight against cancer. Your ability to ease Karen’s worries during chemotherapy allowed her to continue showing up for treatments even though at times was very difficult to do. She always knew she could find a friendly face.

To Dr. Steve Weiland of Surgical Associates – Wausau. Your surgical skills allowed Karen to have 16 more months together with her husband and family. Due to the trust you had earned with Karen, the decision she made that fateful day in your office to accept the fact hospice was the best option was a testament to her faith in you to guide her to the best decision for her.

Jill K. Cornell

Jill K. Cornell, 67, of Schofield, WI, died on January 6th at home surrounded by her husband and 4 children.

Jill was born February 14, 1953, born and raised in Waukegan, Ill and was a long-time resident of Schofield, WI. As a registered nurse, Jill dedicated over 35 years of her life to geriatrics care and support. Jill enjoyed knitting, swimming, gardening, her dogs, and spending time with her husband, children, and grandchildren.

Jill is survived by her mother Joan (Crawford) Johnson, husband William of 44 years, sister Judy Richardt (Joe), brother Jeff Johnson (Earleen), daughters Kelly (Jay Cervantes), Kerilyn (Brandt Newman), Megan and son Michael (Emily), 6 grandchildren: Katherine, William, Charlotte, and Jackson Cornell; Renfield Cervantes; Natalie Newman.

Jill was preceded in death by her father Glen Johnson, and sister Jan Johnson.

Mid Wisconsin Cremation Society is assisting the family, and a private celebration of her life will be held at a later date.

Lorraine Marion Dallman

Lorraine Marion Dallman, 91, Hatley, entered heaven on January 13, 2021 at Care Partner in Weston. She was born on October 17, 1929 to Alois and Josephine (Sowinski) Check in Wausau, WI. On February 4, 1950, she married Bernard Dallman at St. Michael’s Church in Wausau.

Lorraine graduated Wausau High School early and had a job at the phone company. After getting married, the city girl moved out to the dairy farm on Hwy J in Town of Reid and became a county girl! She didn’t get her driver’s license, so the phone was her way of staying in touch with her sisters, many times per day. She moved into the Dallman family farmhouse with in-laws William and Johanna and brother-in-law, Florian and adapted well. She was known as an excellent baker (peanut bars, cow pies, Rice Krispies) and cook (pierogis, chicken dumpling soup, ground bologna sandwiches and Saturday Chili). She was a “Plant Manager” – tended to her acre garden that she harvested and even canned veggies before giving to others. She “picked pickles” and sold to the factory. She also has a green thumb with indoor plants, keeping a Christmas Cactus alive for over 60 years! Mom helped milk cows, feed calves & cats, washed the bulk tank, picked up fresh eggs daily, rode her bike to neighbors to help them and deliver goodies, visited shut-ins and those that were ill with flowers or soup, and was daycare for some grandchildren. Painting dishtowels and pillowcases, crocheting, de quilling her chicken feathers to make down pillows, and patching farm clothes showed her crafty side. Bingo, playing cards and search-a-word puzzles, letter writing were her favorite past times. Her legacy is that she was a sweet and gentle great role model, down-to-earth and always gave others whatever she had.

One of the most devote Catholics around, Lorraine was a St. Michael’s Grade School graduate, and attended mass every single Sunday (or watched on tv). She was an officer & member of the St. Ladislaus Rosary Society and was honored with a 50-year Society Pin and gold rosary in 2009. She prayed the rosary with the group, contributed baked goods & her time at fundraisers (especially the ponczka sale) and donated organic eggs from her brood of chickens for the church picnic meals. Some of her recipes can be found in the (1968-1982) Rosary Society Cookbook.

Survivors include five children Jerry, Dale, Sharon, Tom (Tammy), Hatley, Janice, Gurnee, IL, Grandchildren: Andy (Rocio )Dallman – Anna, Mason, Wausau; Tracy (Edgar)Arreola – Cash, Sylas, El Paso, TX; Amy Kline – Micaila, Wadsworth, IL; Christopher Kline, Hatley, Zachary (Lila) Zblewski, McHenry, IL, Stephanie (Brendan) Zblewski, Mokena, IL, and Nick Zblewski, Gurnee, IL; sisters Florence Wesenick, Schofield and Joan (Gary) Radtke, DePere. Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by infant son Bruce James, husband Bernard, son-in-law Mark Zblewski, and sister Cecila Jean Marten).

Visitation will be held on Thursday, January 21, 2021at St. Ladislaus Church, Hatley, Wi from Noon until the time of Mass at 1:00 p.m. officiated by father Thomas Nirappel. Lorriaine will be laid to rest in the church cemetery.

We would like to express a Special Thank you to Interim Health Care & Interim Hospice, Wausau, Care Partners, Schofield and Sister Mary Ellen for all her prayers and support.

John J. Buettgen Funeral Home is assisting family at this time. Online condolences can be expressed at HonorOne.com.

Patricia Jean Brown

Patricia J. Brown, Nacge p?? ’Good Heart’, 56 of Milwaukee, died on Thursday, January 14, 2021 in Milwaukee.Patricia was born on August 20, 1964 in Fond du Lac, the daughter of LeRoy and Lucille (Johnson) Brown. Patricia was a teacher for the alternative school in Crandon for some time. She enjoyed traveling and shooting pool and played in many pool tournaments throughout the state. Patricia loved her family and will be truly missed.Patricia is survived by her companion, Peter Waupoose; four children, Evelynn Brown, David Brown, VanessaLyn (John) Baker and Dean Pauliot Jr.; grandchildren, Karlochoinga Williams, Snowvannahlynn Baker, Sanoah Baker, Savaylianna Baker and Azias Pauliot and three sisters, Theresa Johnson, Sue Strugalla and Georgina Rank.Patricia was preceded in death by her parents and siblings, Thelma Johnson and Donald St. John.Commitment service will be held at 1PM on Sunday, January 17, 2021 at the Native American Church, Wittenberg. Mr. Corwin Roth will officiate. Burial will be in the John Stacy Memorial Cemetery. Visitation will be held on Saturday from 3PM to 5PM at the church with dinner at 5:30. Schmidt & Schulta Funeral Home, Wittenberg is assisting the family with funeral arrangements. Memories and messages of support may be shared at schmidtschulta.com.

Like this: Like Loading...