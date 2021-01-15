By Shereen Siewert

YWCA Wausau has opened nominations for this year’s Women of Vision awards, according to a news release from the organization.

Honoree selection is based on candidates who have provided inspiring innovative, impactful leadership and have made significant contributions to their communities in Marathon County.

The 2020 event was canceled due to the pandemic, but all nominations submitted last year will be carried over. Nominators who wish to add additional detail to the original 2020 application should contact samwederath@ywcawausau.org.

The nomination forms are due by April 1 and available at the website, YWCAWausau.org or by calling or emailing the YWCA Wausau 715-842-3381 or samwederath@ywcawausau.org

The recognition luncheon will be held on May 21 at the Hilton Garden Inn and will highlight the story of Clara Pagel, one of YWCA’s first members. Audience will hear her story from Janet Newman who has researched Clara after finding letters that Clara wrote to YWCA when traveling the world.

Another program highlight is also hearing from the women honorees. The 2019 honorees were Eileen Eckardt, Connie Heidemann and Christy Keele, women who care about and are actively engaged in making our community a better place.



Scholarship applications are now open to current Marathon County High School students attending post-secondary school next year, and local colleges. These applications are also due April 1.

